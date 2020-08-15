Robert J. Cawley 80, of Milton, MA, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 unexpectedly at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Born in Boston, Robert was the son of the late Thomas and Nora (Nee) Cawley. Robert worked various jobs after graduating from English High School in Boston. He was interested in education and decided to work towards a degree in teaching. He graduated from Suffolk University and attained a master's degree in education. Following graduate school, Robert served in the United States Army National Guard Yankee Division. Robert taught at the John F. Kennedy Elementary School until his retirement. He was known as a wonderful and dedicated teacher by his peers and his students for which his family was proud. In his retirement, Robert enjoyed reading, traveling and time with his family. He also loved to visit Foxwoods, talk about current events and politics. He will be missed by his siblings James Cawley of Milton, William Cawley of Randolph, Marie Foley and her late husband John of Canton and Arlene Whearty and her husband Robert of Sandwich. Robert was preceded in death by his brothers John Cawley and Richard Cawley. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be sent to the charitable organization of one's choice. Please visit www.Keohane.com
or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences.