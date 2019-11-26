Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Robert John DiNatale, of Marshfield, passed away on November 19, 2019, at the age of 55. Beloved life partner of Beverly Cargill of Malden and cherished son of Virginia (Hatch) DiNatale of Marshfield and the late Vincent J. DiNatale, Robert wasa great brother and was always there for his family and close friends. He leaves a sister, Lisa Cash and her husband Frank of Hawaii; two brothers, Stephen and Christopher DiNatale, both of Marshfield; his nieces and nephews; and his cat Shadow, whom he adored. Although a quiet guy, Robert loved to laugh and joke; he could talk your ear off without even having much to say. He was in to cars, especially his brothers infamous Trans-Am, and was an avid Patriots fan. Family time meant the world to Robert - he especially looked forward to his father's meatballs and mashed potatoes, "Nobody makes them better than Dad". He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace. Visiting hours on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. will conclude with a funeral service at 4 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 26, 2019
