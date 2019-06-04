Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gadbois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Gadbois


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Gadbois Obituary
Robert "Bob" James Gadbois, 73, of Abington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family May 30, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was the devoted husband of 52 years to Maureen (Foley) Gadbois of Abington; loving father to Robert J. Gadbois Jr. who predeceased him, and wife Linda, both of Winthrop, as well as Donna Gadbois of Rockland, John Gadbois of Taunton, and Erin Gadbois of Abington; beloved grandfather of Robert J. III, Brian, Matthew, and John Joseph Gadbois. Also survived by one brother, James Gadbois and his wife Patricia of Plymouth. A visitation will be held at Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Wednesday, June 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now