|
|
Robert "Bob" James Gadbois, 73, of Abington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family May 30, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was the devoted husband of 52 years to Maureen (Foley) Gadbois of Abington; loving father to Robert J. Gadbois Jr. who predeceased him, and wife Linda, both of Winthrop, as well as Donna Gadbois of Rockland, John Gadbois of Taunton, and Erin Gadbois of Abington; beloved grandfather of Robert J. III, Brian, Matthew, and John Joseph Gadbois. Also survived by one brother, James Gadbois and his wife Patricia of Plymouth. A visitation will be held at Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Wednesday, June 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 4, 2019