1/
Robert J. Hermanson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert John Hermanson of Weymouth, died November 12, 2020, at age 85. He was the loving son of the late Edmea (Quintiliani) Hermanson and Fred W. Hermanson; loving husband of 64 years to Shirley Hermanson; loving father of Linda Morris and husband Kevin, Glenn Hermanson, and the late Cheryl Campbell and her husband Michael Campbell; loving brother of Louis Hermanson and wife Dolores, Marie Gonsalues, and the late Louise Callahan and Fred Hermanson Jr.; beloved grandfather of Patrick and Daniel Morris, Sean, Nicholas and Michelle Campbell, and Jared Hermanson. Robert was a retired firefighter for the city of Quincy, owner of Aluminum Sales Company, and co-owner of Alpine Restaurant in Quincy. He was an avid golfer, loved watching baseball and football, but most of all loved spending his time with his family and grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant Street, Weymouth, on Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. A private interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quealy & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 17, 2020
Mr. Hermanson,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for the citizens of Quincy when you served with QFD. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
November 15, 2020
Aunt Shirley, Linda, Glenn: Our heartfelt sympathy for your loss. Uncle Bobby was very special to us and he will be deeply missed. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Glen and Michelle (Hermanson) Householder
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved