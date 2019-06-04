|
|
Robert J. "Red" Molloy, 87, of Nantucket, formerly of Norwell, died on May 31, 2019, with his family by his side. Red was born in Boston, to the late Phillip and Julia Molloy of Roslindale. He was married in 1955 to Claire A. Clifford in South Boston and raised their family in Norwell. Red was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Navy. He retired happily from New England Telephone. Red was an active member of many organizations including the VFW Post 5737 and 1590 in Daytona Beach, past Grand Knight at posts 165 and 347 of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the American Legion Post 270. He was an avid card player and loved cribbage, poker, and rummy. Red enjoyed golf and Budweiser. Beloved husband of the late Claire Molloy, he was the loving father of Robert and Lynne Molloy of Plymouth, Michael and Joanne Molloy of Cohasset, Patricia and Chris Brorup of Nantucket, and Kelly and Steven Braga of South Boston; cherished grandfather to Robert, Sarah, Stephanie, Sebastian, Harrison, and Will; great-grandfather to Emerie, Jayden, Jordyn and Robert J. Molloy IV, and Sam and Kali. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will be on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Red respectfully asked that men not wear ties. The family thanks Compass Memory Care in South Boston and Ascend Hospice for the sensitive and loving care which they provided. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Red's memory to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752. For directions and to sign Red's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 4, 2019