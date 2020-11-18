1/1
Robert J. Prada
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Prada, 65 years old, passed away on November 14, 2020, in St. Augustine, Fla., in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Boston, December 6, 1954, to Robert E. and Eileen D. (Stevens) Prada of Quincy, Mass., who predeceased him. Bob grew up in Quincy, Mass., diving in the quarries and fishing. Later, he moved to Florida, where he continued fishing, riding his bike and his golf cart. He enjoyed cooking and was very good at it, often making and delivering meals in his community. He enjoyed family meals and quiet times with family and friends. He leaves behind his loving wife, Kelly McCarthy Prada of St. Augustine, Fla., and three sons, Ryan McCarthy Prada of Scituate, Mass., Joseph Prada of Boston, and Eric Prada of Orlando, Fla., and one daughter, Amanda Prada of St. Augustine, Fla., grandsons, Colin and Joseph McCarthy of Norwell, Mass., Cameron Binkley, Landon and Carter Rodriguez, and granddaughters, Bella Rodriguez and Hailey Prada of St. Augustine, Fla., two sisters, Mary Prada Vaiani of South Easton, Mass., and Laurie Prada of Conroe, Texas, nephew, Nick Soto of Key West and niece, Rachel Pinto of Conroe, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved