Robert J. Prada, 65 years old, passed away on November 14, 2020, in St. Augustine, Fla., in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Boston, December 6, 1954, to Robert E. and Eileen D. (Stevens) Prada of Quincy, Mass., who predeceased him. Bob grew up in Quincy, Mass., diving in the quarries and fishing. Later, he moved to Florida, where he continued fishing, riding his bike and his golf cart. He enjoyed cooking and was very good at it, often making and delivering meals in his community. He enjoyed family meals and quiet times with family and friends. He leaves behind his loving wife, Kelly McCarthy Prada of St. Augustine, Fla., and three sons, Ryan McCarthy Prada of Scituate, Mass., Joseph Prada of Boston, and Eric Prada of Orlando, Fla., and one daughter, Amanda Prada of St. Augustine, Fla., grandsons, Colin and Joseph McCarthy of Norwell, Mass., Cameron Binkley, Landon and Carter Rodriguez, and granddaughters, Bella Rodriguez and Hailey Prada of St. Augustine, Fla., two sisters, Mary Prada Vaiani of South Easton, Mass., and Laurie Prada of Conroe, Texas, nephew, Nick Soto of Key West and niece, Rachel Pinto of Conroe, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



