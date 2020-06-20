Robert Joseph Belliveau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Joseph Belliveau was born on June 7, 1929 in Boston, MA to Theresa (LeBlanc) and Emile Belliveau. He was predeceased by his sister Katherine Hayes Belliveau and his brother Louis Belliveau. Bob spent his early years in Dorchester and Nova Scotia, Canada. His love of sailing began at the Wollaston Yacht Club, resulted in many racing championships, and involved numerous trips with sailing vessels down the eastern seaboard from Maine to Florida. Bob's true love was his wife Jacquelyn M. Belliveau (nee Dowling) who he was married to for 66 years. Bob served in the Navy during the Korean War in damage control. Then he and Jackie settled in South Weymouth, MA to raise their 4 children: Robert (Lynne) of Naples, FL; Danielle (Jan) of Las Vegas, NV; Leonard of Gulf Breeze, FL; Jacques of Hull, MA. Bob spent nights earning his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and Business Administration at Northeastern University which he used during his 35 year career at Instron Corporation in Canton, MA. Bob founded and served as President and coach for Weymouth Youth Hockey for 17 years. He was a 50 year member of the United States Power Squadron. He taught water safety courses and earned many awards and recognitions for his years of service to that organization. He helped Friends of the US Constitution re-sail the oldest vessel in the US Naval Fleet. Bob and Jackie moved full-time to southwest Florida and when he was not on his boats in Massachusetts Bay or the Gulf of Mexico, he could be found visiting with his seven grandchildren (Josie, Maya, Sadie, Juliette, Abigail, Daniel, and Cadence) as well as beloved nieces and nephews. Family was central to Bob's life and he will be remembered as a teller of stories and jokes, holding audiences on the edge of their seats with his wisdom and humor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved