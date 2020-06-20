Robert Joseph Belliveau was born on June 7, 1929 in Boston, MA to Theresa (LeBlanc) and Emile Belliveau. He was predeceased by his sister Katherine Hayes Belliveau and his brother Louis Belliveau. Bob spent his early years in Dorchester and Nova Scotia, Canada. His love of sailing began at the Wollaston Yacht Club, resulted in many racing championships, and involved numerous trips with sailing vessels down the eastern seaboard from Maine to Florida. Bob's true love was his wife Jacquelyn M. Belliveau (nee Dowling) who he was married to for 66 years. Bob served in the Navy during the Korean War in damage control. Then he and Jackie settled in South Weymouth, MA to raise their 4 children: Robert (Lynne) of Naples, FL; Danielle (Jan) of Las Vegas, NV; Leonard of Gulf Breeze, FL; Jacques of Hull, MA. Bob spent nights earning his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and Business Administration at Northeastern University which he used during his 35 year career at Instron Corporation in Canton, MA. Bob founded and served as President and coach for Weymouth Youth Hockey for 17 years. He was a 50 year member of the United States Power Squadron. He taught water safety courses and earned many awards and recognitions for his years of service to that organization. He helped Friends of the US Constitution re-sail the oldest vessel in the US Naval Fleet. Bob and Jackie moved full-time to southwest Florida and when he was not on his boats in Massachusetts Bay or the Gulf of Mexico, he could be found visiting with his seven grandchildren (Josie, Maya, Sadie, Juliette, Abigail, Daniel, and Cadence) as well as beloved nieces and nephews. Family was central to Bob's life and he will be remembered as a teller of stories and jokes, holding audiences on the edge of their seats with his wisdom and humor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store