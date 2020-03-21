|
Robert "Bobby" K. MacDonald, 75, of Rockland, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was born in Boston, the youngest of eleven children of the late Murdock MacDonald and Evelyn (Bennett). Bobby was raised in Jamaica Plain. Bobby worked as an elevator technician before becoming the longtime service attendant at South Weymouth Shell. His interests included fishing and enjoying time with his family. He was especially proud of his Scottish heritage. Bobby was the loving husband of Regina M. MacDonald (Guerriero) of Dorchester. He is also survived by 2 children; 6 stepchildren; 19 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Quealy & Son Funeral Home. Please sign online guest book, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2020