Robert "Bob" Kustka, age 66 of Norwell, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Bob was the eldest son of the late Robert R. and Eleanor M. (Finnegan) Kustka, Quincy, Mass.. He is survived by his wife Mary A. (McLaughlin) Kustka of Norwell. Loving father of Joel R. Kustka and wife Courtney of San Francisco, Calif., Jason E. Kustka and wife Ashley of Newton, Mass., Daniel P. Kustka and partner Katherine Scarlata of Quincy, Mass. Adoring Grandpa to Eamon, Saoirse and Olive Kustka. He is the brother of Paul G. Kustka, Audrey M. Kustka, James F. Kustka, Kevin J. Kustka and the late Kenneth J. Kustka. Bob is also survived by extended family, nieces, nephews. He will be greatly missed by those that knew him. Bob graduated from Boston College High School, Boston College and Lesley College with a Master's Degree. He was a proud employee of the Gillette Company for 32 years before starting his own consulting company. Bob was a warm, loving, generous man. His greatest joy was enjoying family and friends. A life-long Patriot fan. He also had a strong passion for music. He enjoyed attending concerts with a special group of like minded music fans. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bob may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank. At this difficult time, please visit Bob's tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Robert-Kustka to leave words of remembrance and comfort for the family. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020