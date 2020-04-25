Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kustka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kustka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kustka Obituary
Robert "Bob" Kustka, age 66 of Norwell, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Bob was the eldest son of the late Robert R. and Eleanor M. (Finnegan) Kustka, Quincy, Mass.. He is survived by his wife Mary A. (McLaughlin) Kustka of Norwell. Loving father of Joel R. Kustka and wife Courtney of San Francisco, Calif., Jason E. Kustka and wife Ashley of Newton, Mass., Daniel P. Kustka and partner Katherine Scarlata of Quincy, Mass. Adoring Grandpa to Eamon, Saoirse and Olive Kustka. He is the brother of Paul G. Kustka, Audrey M. Kustka, James F. Kustka, Kevin J. Kustka and the late Kenneth J. Kustka. Bob is also survived by extended family, nieces, nephews. He will be greatly missed by those that knew him. Bob graduated from Boston College High School, Boston College and Lesley College with a Master's Degree. He was a proud employee of the Gillette Company for 32 years before starting his own consulting company. Bob was a warm, loving, generous man. His greatest joy was enjoying family and friends. A life-long Patriot fan. He also had a strong passion for music. He enjoyed attending concerts with a special group of like minded music fans. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bob may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank. At this difficult time, please visit Bob's tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Robert-Kustka to leave words of remembrance and comfort for the family. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -