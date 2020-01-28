Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Morse


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Morse Obituary
Robert L. Morse, 85, of Halifax, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital after a short illness. Born in Brockton, Feb. 8, 1934, he was the son of the late Leslie B. Morse and Pauline B. (Ehlert) Morse, and brother of the late Dorothea L. Morse. A longtime resident of Abington and graduate of Abington High School, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for almost his entire working career, working for companies such as P.A. Landers and as far back as Lynches "We Move the Earth" in Rockland. He loved his gardening and puttering around fixing things. He is survived by his longtime companion, Marie (Rose) Hale, His son Ronald R. Morse and his husband Bradford Dillman of Middleborough; his grandchildren, Sara E. Morse of Whitman, Christopher J. Morse and his wife Amy Morse (aka Wonder Woman) Jason A Dillman of E. Taunton, Joshua W. Dillman and Kathrin Dillman of San Antonio, TX, Jonathan St. Clair and his fiancee Vanessa Lowery and the late Alejandro M Phoenix , daughter-in-law, Maryellen Morse. 7 great-grandchildren and so very many loving fiends and extended family. Visiting hours are to be held at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman on Wednesday January 29, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel on Thursday January 30, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Northville Cemetery Oak St, East Bridgewater. Family and friends are invited back to Halifax Mobiles Estates Henrich Hall on Redwood Dr. immediately following the internment for a gathering of remembrance, food and refreshments will be available. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food pantry. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -