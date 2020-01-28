|
Robert L. Morse, 85, of Halifax, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital after a short illness. Born in Brockton, Feb. 8, 1934, he was the son of the late Leslie B. Morse and Pauline B. (Ehlert) Morse, and brother of the late Dorothea L. Morse. A longtime resident of Abington and graduate of Abington High School, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for almost his entire working career, working for companies such as P.A. Landers and as far back as Lynches "We Move the Earth" in Rockland. He loved his gardening and puttering around fixing things. He is survived by his longtime companion, Marie (Rose) Hale, His son Ronald R. Morse and his husband Bradford Dillman of Middleborough; his grandchildren, Sara E. Morse of Whitman, Christopher J. Morse and his wife Amy Morse (aka Wonder Woman) Jason A Dillman of E. Taunton, Joshua W. Dillman and Kathrin Dillman of San Antonio, TX, Jonathan St. Clair and his fiancee Vanessa Lowery and the late Alejandro M Phoenix , daughter-in-law, Maryellen Morse. 7 great-grandchildren and so very many loving fiends and extended family. Visiting hours are to be held at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman on Wednesday January 29, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel on Thursday January 30, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Northville Cemetery Oak St, East Bridgewater. Family and friends are invited back to Halifax Mobiles Estates Henrich Hall on Redwood Dr. immediately following the internment for a gathering of remembrance, food and refreshments will be available. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food pantry. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020