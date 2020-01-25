Home

McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
856 Washington St.
Braintree, MA
Robert L. Pistorino, 80, of Braintree passed away January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne F. (Berry) to whom he was married to for 55 years. Loving father of Donna Peters and her husband Shane Frederick of NJ, Robert Pistorino (Lt BFD) and his wife Mary of Braintree and John Pistorino of Whitman. Brother of Josephine McGillicuddy of FL and the late Francis and Edward Pistorino. Dear grandfather of Melissa, Ryan, Brian, Paige, Brooke, Domenic, Frances, John, William and Joseph. Born and raised in Boston, Bob had been a resident of Braintree for the past 48 years. He was an Army veteran and had worked as a lab technician for the Polaroid Co for 30 years. Bob was a member of the Gloucester Elks and Past President and Chairman of the Board of the Sons of Italy in Braintree where he also worked as a bartender for many years. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree, on Monday, January 27, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, Sunday, January 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery Braintree. In lieu of flowers donations in Bobs name can be made to the Tribute Program , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -