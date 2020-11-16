1/1
Robert L. Tufts
Robert L. "Bob" Tufts, of Weymouth, formerly a longtime resident of Hanover, died November 12, 2020. Devoted husband of 51 years to Elaine P. (Van Zandt) Tufts of Weymouth. Loving father of Peter Tufts and his wife Rachel of Sutton, and Kevin Tufts and his wife Lisa of Weymouth. Proud grandfather of Leo, Benjamin, Avery, Molly, Edith and Charlotte. Dear brother of Mary L. Dorey and Anne C. ONeill. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was born in Weymouth to the late Robert and Claire Tufts. He graduated from Archbishop Williams High School and earned a certificate from East Coast Aero Technical School. Bob was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving through the Berlin Crisis. He worked for many years as a manager for Verizon and was a call firefighter/EMT for many years in Hanover. Bob's passion in life was skiing which is also how he met the love of his life, his wife Elaine. A man of many skills, Bob was also an avid boater and enjoyed aviation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 3-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a funeral mass on Wednesday in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Due to the current pandemic, Bob's family plans to have a celebration of life in the future when it is safe to do so. In loving memory of Bob, please consider making a memorial donation in his name to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For those who cannot gather together with Bob's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. If you are not able to access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - North Weymouth
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - North Weymouth
40 Sea Street
Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
