Robert Lowe of Quincy passed away on July 19, 2019. Mr. Lowe was a machinist for many years. He was known for being a handyman and was always willing to help anyone who needed him. Robert was proud to serve in the National Guard. He was the family photographer and everyone enjoyed his many home movies. He loved visiting England and Martha's Vineyard. Robert will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was the beloved husband of the late Gertrude Lowe; loving father of Debby O'Neill and her husband Michael, Craig Lowe and Susan Shea and her husband John; loving grandfather of Sarah; beloved brother-in-law of Barbara Potter and her husband Harold. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box, 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 23, 2019