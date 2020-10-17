Robert McElaney of Brookline, formerly of Quincy, died October 12, 2020, at age 54. Beloved son of Daniel W. McElaney of Fla., and the late Elizabeth (McDermott) McElaney. Also survived by Gillian Stuart Hamer, his father's wife. Devoted brother of Lisa McElaney and her husband Abe Morell of Newton, Kevin McElaney and his wife Nancy Kirk of Milton, Jack McElaney of Turners Falls, Anne McElaney and her husband Phil Rogers of Eden, Utah. Uncle of Brady Morell of Newton, Laura Morell of Raleigh, NC, Joanna McElaney of Poughkeepsie, NY, Kyle McElaney and Samantha McElaney both of Brooklyn, NY. Mentor of Mauro Serrano of Irvine, Calif., and Alicia Lima of Chicago, Ill. Funeral services and interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob's memory may be sent to McElaney Family Fund, Nativity Preparatory School, 39 Lamartine St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For further information and to share a note of sympathy with the McElaney family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
.