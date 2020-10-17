1/
Robert McElaney
1965 - 2020
Robert McElaney of Brookline, formerly of Quincy, died October 12, 2020, at age 54. Beloved son of Daniel W. McElaney of Fla., and the late Elizabeth (McDermott) McElaney. Also survived by Gillian Stuart Hamer, his father's wife. Devoted brother of Lisa McElaney and her husband Abe Morell of Newton, Kevin McElaney and his wife Nancy Kirk of Milton, Jack McElaney of Turners Falls, Anne McElaney and her husband Phil Rogers of Eden, Utah. Uncle of Brady Morell of Newton, Laura Morell of Raleigh, NC, Joanna McElaney of Poughkeepsie, NY, Kyle McElaney and Samantha McElaney both of Brooklyn, NY. Mentor of Mauro Serrano of Irvine, Calif., and Alicia Lima of Chicago, Ill. Funeral services and interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob's memory may be sent to McElaney Family Fund, Nativity Preparatory School, 39 Lamartine St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For further information and to share a note of sympathy with the McElaney family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
We remain shocked and profoundly saddened at the sudden departure of beloved close friend Rob.So many happy memories of times spent with "Brookline Bobby" be it Quincy, Chatham or Hanover. Rob was family, and we cannot remember celebrating a Christmas Eve without Rob in our home. In disbelief we mourn the loss of our friend. We extend sincere condolences to Dan, Lisa, Kevin, Jack and Anne.
RIP Rob
Jim, Ange, Niamh and Gillian Kenney
Jim Kenney
Friend
October 16, 2020
Dear Dan and family, we are very sorry to hear of Robert’s passing. Many fond memories of Rob at our home having breakfast with the boys. We kidded him that that he held the record for pancakes at one sitting. Rob and Paul were good friends and it was always a pleasure to have them together. We pray that your family will find comfort in knowing that Rob was a fine man and that your pain will lessen with the coming days. We will miss him. God bless you and your family.
Fran & Joe Ryan
Friend
October 14, 2020
We reconnected after many years, we were doubles partners in tennis at Quincy Tennis Club when we were kids in the seventies. We supported each other on LinkedIn. He started it by liking and sharing anything I posted. I was happy to return the favor. We talked about playing tennis again. The last message I got from him was very typical of Rob. A congratulations and a kind compliment. He sent it to me Friday last week. My condolences to the family, Rob was a real good friend and I am truly saddened at his passing.
Billy McCarthy
Friend
October 14, 2020
He was a wonderful man, funny and thoughtful. We were lucky to have him in our family. He will be missed.
Cousin MaryBeth McDermott
Family
