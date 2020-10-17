Dear Dan and family, we are very sorry to hear of Robert’s passing. Many fond memories of Rob at our home having breakfast with the boys. We kidded him that that he held the record for pancakes at one sitting. Rob and Paul were good friends and it was always a pleasure to have them together. We pray that your family will find comfort in knowing that Rob was a fine man and that your pain will lessen with the coming days. We will miss him. God bless you and your family.

Fran & Joe Ryan

Friend