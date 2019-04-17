|
Robert Merritt 75, longtime resident of Scituate, passed away on April 14, 2019, at South Shore Rehab. in Rockland after a long illness.. Born in Weymouth to Lloyd and Roberta (Huntley) Merritt. Robert graduated Scituate High School and joined the air force serving his country in Germany for 4 years. He then opened and ran his own gas station and garage. Robert leaves his wife of 53 years Karen (Dwyer) Merritt. His sons Robert David and Daniel Scott and three grandchildren Jess, Brady and Riley. Besides his parents, his son Eric Paul and sister Carol Dixon predecease him. In Roberts's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Dana - Farber Cancer Institute, P.O, box 849158 Boston, MA 02284-9168 As per Robert's wishes no services planned. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, 318 Union Ave., Framingham, MA 01702.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019