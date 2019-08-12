Home

Robert N. MacDonald

Robert N. MacDonald Obituary
Robert N. MacDonald, 83, of Milton, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after an extended stay in a nursing home. Son of the late Allan J. and M. Dorothy MacDonald. Survivors include his brother, Allan J. MacDonald of Hingham and Pawleys Island, S.C. and sister, Judith M. DeLoughrey of Wellesley, as well as six nieces. Bob was a fine golfer and artist as a young man. A memorial Mass will be held in the auditorium at Brush Hill Care Center, 1200 Brush Hill Road, Milton on Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations in Bob's memory can be sent to; Overlook Visiting Nurse Association Hospice, c/o Hospice and Palliative Care Federation of MA, 20 Commercial Drive, Suite One, Wrentham, MA 02093. For information and online condolences www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 12, 2019
