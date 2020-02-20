|
Robert N. "Buzzy" MacKenzie of Pembroke passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at age 59. Raised and educated in Quincy, he lived on the South Shore all of his life. He worked as a mechanic at DTM Packaging in Hingham and had previously worked in the printing industry. Buzzy was an avid softball player and a big Boston sports fan. The son of the late George and Joan (Thomas) MacKenzie, he was the loving father of Samantha MacKenzie of Weymouth and Aiden MacKenzie of Hanson; beloved brother of John MacKenzie of Quincy and Scott MacKenzie of Pembroke; and is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Friday, February 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. and the funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to a . Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 20, 2020