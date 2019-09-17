|
Robert O. "Bobby" Mullen passed into eternal life on September 12, 2019, at the age of 85. Born January 20, 1934, to the late Robert J. and Rose (Gaffney) Mullen in Leominster, he lived most of his life in Cambridge. For nearly ten years he was a resident of Grove Manor in Braintree. He took great pride in having attended Cardinal Cushing School in both Hanover and Braintree. He was a member of the second class ever at the school. While his mother was alive, he assisted many of her friends by running errands and providing help to them. Later he was employed at the Triangle, Inc., workshop in Malden, where he was a superstar employee. Bobby was an only child, but reveled in the fact that he had many, many cousins who loved him. He loved family gatherings and especially birthday parties and holiday celebrations. A practicing Catholic, he was a communicant at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in Cambridge and St. Clare Church in Braintree. He had a great devotion to the Rosary and prayed it multiple times a day. Predeceased by his cousin and guardian angel Robert O. Doherty of Holbrook, Bobby is survived by his cousins, Jean Valin of Belmont, Therese Doherty of Holbrook, Maryanne and Steve Knott of Canton, Ellen and Brian Walsh of Holbrook, Joe and Madeline Doherty of Walpole, Peggy and Frank Colpoys of Scituate, Kathy and Jim Moloy of Westwood, Patti and Rich Wade of Westwood and Pauli and Gregg Lysko of Bridgewater and all of their children. The family is extremely grateful to the staff at Grove Manor who for nearly ten years enjoyed and attended to Bobby in a beautiful way. He was loved by the staff and he loved the team that cared about and for him. His family is also grateful for the care and compassion afforded Bobby at the end of his life at the John Scott House in Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, September 18, from 5-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Donations may be made in Bobby's name to Cardinal Cushing Center, 405 Washington St., Hanover, MA 02339 or online at cushingcenters.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019