Robert P. Beale, of Quincy, formerly of Boston, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward A. and Mildred Beale, he was the brother of Richard Beale and his late wife Doris of Scituate, Sr. Maureen Beale SCH of Quincy, and the late Edward Beale and his wife Doris and Charles Beale; brother-in-law of Renata Beale; uncle of Patrick Russell, Christopher Beale, Thomas Beale, Timothy Beale and the late Elizabeth Beale and Terrence Beale. He served for many years as a priest for the Archdiocese of Boston. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Brendan Church, 589 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, Monday, May 13, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Holy Cross Fathers, 480 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02356. For information, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2019