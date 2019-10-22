|
|
Robert Patrick Drexel, 76, of Hull, Massachusetts and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away while surrounded by his family on October 16, 2019. Patrick is survived by his wife, Judy, of 24 years; daughters Kimberly Drexel of Chandler, Arizona and Kerry (Kevin) Anderson of Round Rock, Texas as well as son Mark (Summer) Drexel of Essex Junction, Vermont; grandchildren Kailey Anderson, Connor Anderson, Luke Drexel and Lila Drexel; brothers Mike (Carolyn) Drexel, Tom Drexel and Richard (Kathleen) Drexel as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Patrick was born in Rochester, New York on October 4, 1943 to Robert and Frances Drexel. He was a graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School followed by Clarkson University in 1966 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Pat's career encompassed both domestic and international roles in a high-tech optical industry expanding to his retirement as CEO of Prior Scientific in 2009. Patrick was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family at "Camp Drexel" fishing, boating, grilling and teaching his grandchildren to cheer for both the Yankees and the Patriots. He was an avid golfer and was an active member of both Bent Pine Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida as well as Cohasset Golf Club for over 20+ years, including serving as president for five years. Patrick was a devoted Catholic who lived a life of faith. Friends and family are all welcome to join a celebration of his life and invite you to attend the visiting hours on Friday, October 25, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home in Hingham, Massachusetts. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. on October 26, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Hull, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patrick may be made to McQuaid Jesuit High School, www.mcquaid.org/giving/make-a-gift or to Saint Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary's Church, www.stmaryhull.com/ways-to-donate/. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019