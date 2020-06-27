Robert P. "Bob" Sampson, of Hull, died June 23, 2020. The beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginny" Sampson. Father of Michael Sampson and his wife Jane, Robert Sampson and his wife Kathy and Virginia Donnelly and her husband Joseph all of Weymouth. Beloved cousin of Michael Bolger of Brockton Brother of the late Francis Sampson and Helen Malloy. Cherished Grandpa of Christine, Michael, Rhianna, Emily, Elizabeth, Joseph, Erica, Bobby and Amy. Great-grandfather of Aubrey Sampson. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews. Dear friend of Carleene Bersani of Weymouth and his faithful companion Buddy. Bob was born in Cambridge and moved to Weymouth, where he raised his family. He worked for many years as a machinist in the Sheet Metal industry. Bob spent his summers in Hull. He would retire and split his time between Hull and Fort Myers, Fla. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed fishing for lobsters. Bob was well known in Hull as the "Green Hill Handyman", there was no job too big or too small, he was always up for the challenge and enjoyed helping his neighbors. He was devoted to his family and his faith, he was an active parishioner at St. Ann's Church in Hull. Bob will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 3 -7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Anns Church, Hull at 10:30 AM. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. Donations in memory of Robert may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.