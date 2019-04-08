Robert R. Cushman Jr. of Plymouth died peacefully of April 5, 2019, at B.I.D. Hospital Plymouth after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa L. (Tavares) Cushman. Loving father of Christine W. Raney of Madison, North Carolina, Shannon Tallent of Carver and Timothy Cushman of New Bedford. Cherished grandfather of Charles Tallent Jr, Valerie Tallent, Clinton Tallent, Ryan Cushman, Cody Tallent, Chantal Cushman, Belinda Cushman and Matthew Raney. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and several cousins. Born in Plymouth on March 28, 1937 son of the late Robert R. and Georgiana (Rogers) Cushman he was educated in Kingston and a graduate of Silver Lake High School class of 1957. He went on the serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1963. Bob was employed for the Town of Kingston and Duxbury with their school departments as a custodian for many years. Bob was active in the town of Kingston youth sports coaching boys baseball for many years. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid lover of all New England sports teams. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St., North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Tuesday, April 9, from 4 -7 p.m. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Vine Hills Cemetery Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Parkinsons Disease Foundation, 710 W 168th St., New York, NY 10032. Online condolences may be made at website www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary