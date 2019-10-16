|
|
Robert R. Ruggeri, age 82, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 15, 2019,in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Robert was born in Boston, to the late Margaret C. (Grundy) and Rocco S. Ruggeri, D.A.O. He was raised and educated in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1955. He was the owner and operator of Coastal Distributors, Inc. of Hingham and Quincy, a marine supply company, which he founded in 1972. As a young man, Bob had worked for the Bethlehem Steel Company at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy with the Engineering Department and was a graduate of the Apprentice School. Bob enjoyed cycling and boating and earned a Captain's license. He was a former member and Fleet Captain of the Wollaston Yacht Club and also enjoyed physical training at the Quincy YMCA. In the early 1960s, he served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Structural Mechanic Third Class, aboard theaircraft carrier, U.S.S. Coral Sea CVA 43. Bob loved music and helping people. His passion was for his family and friends. Beloved brother of Richard S. Ruggeri and his wife Nancy of Bourne and the late Margaret M. Smith. Bob was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and dear friends. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, October 18, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Thursday 4 | 7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 or the Jimmy Fund, c/o the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 16, 2019