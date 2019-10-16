Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ruggeri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Ruggeri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Ruggeri Obituary
Robert R. Ruggeri, age 82, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 15, 2019,in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Robert was born in Boston, to the late Margaret C. (Grundy) and Rocco S. Ruggeri, D.A.O. He was raised and educated in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1955. He was the owner and operator of Coastal Distributors, Inc. of Hingham and Quincy, a marine supply company, which he founded in 1972. As a young man, Bob had worked for the Bethlehem Steel Company at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy with the Engineering Department and was a graduate of the Apprentice School. Bob enjoyed cycling and boating and earned a Captain's license. He was a former member and Fleet Captain of the Wollaston Yacht Club and also enjoyed physical training at the Quincy YMCA. In the early 1960s, he served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Structural Mechanic Third Class, aboard theaircraft carrier, U.S.S. Coral Sea CVA 43. Bob loved music and helping people. His passion was for his family and friends. Beloved brother of Richard S. Ruggeri and his wife Nancy of Bourne and the late Margaret M. Smith. Bob was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and dear friends. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, October 18, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Thursday 4 | 7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 or the Jimmy Fund, c/o the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now