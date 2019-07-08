Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Agatha Church
432 Adams Street
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Skjold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Skjold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Skjold Obituary
Robert R. Skjold, of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Fix) Skjold. Devoted father of Suzanne and Christine Skjold. Brother-in-law of Stephen Fix and father-in- law of Robert Nichols. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. The funeral procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the funeral home, and the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton. Military Honors will follow. All relatives and friends are invited to attend. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now