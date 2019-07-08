|
Robert R. Skjold, of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Fix) Skjold. Devoted father of Suzanne and Christine Skjold. Brother-in-law of Stephen Fix and father-in- law of Robert Nichols. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. The funeral procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the funeral home, and the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton. Military Honors will follow. All relatives and friends are invited to attend. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 8, 2019