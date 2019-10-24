|
Robert S. Adley of Naples, Fla. (formerly of Braintree, Mass.), died September 10, 2019, at the age of 89. Born March 2, 1930, in Boston, to the late Michael and Anna (Connolly) Adley, he was raised on Codman Hill Ave., in Dorchester, Mass. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Upon his return, he began his lifetime career at New England Telephone and Telegraph in 1951. He was a devoted husband to Barbara (Reddam) Adley for 36 years before her death in 1990. He is survived by his sister, Nancy and her husband Paul Farrell of New York. He was the beloved father of Christine Lewis and her husband Kevin of Rockland, Mass., and of Caryn Ivanof and her husband Jim of Duxbury, Mass. He was the loving grandfather of Olivia, Andrew, Juliana, Angelina, and Jack. A funeral Mass will be held on November 2 at 9 a.m. at St. Clare Parish in Braintree, Mass.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019