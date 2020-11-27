Robert S. "Bob" Regolino of Naples, Fla., formerly of Hull, Mass., passed away on November 22, 2020. Born in Boston, Bob was raised in Somerville, Mass., and had lived in Hull for 30 years. Bob was very proud of his 35-year career with the New England Telephone Company as a cable engineer where he was also the proud recipient of the Vail award in 1999. Bob was a member of the Hull Jaycees, Scituate American Legion, enjoyed golfing, an avid runner and completed 4 Boston Marathons and also a longtime member and an avid skeet shooter at the Old Colony Sportsmen Association in Pembroke. Bob and his wife Marilyn were volunteers for the Scituate Animal Shelter. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and he always loved spending time and spoiling his only grandchild Hailey. Bob was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving his country from 1967-1973. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. (Masionis) Regolino. Loving father of Nicole Zabko and her partner Jason of Shutesbury, Mass., and Zachary Regolino of Weymouth, Mass. Brother of Connie Daley and her husband Robert of Tewksbury, Mass. Grandfather of Hailey Zabko. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy, Scituate, MA 02066. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Bob's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.