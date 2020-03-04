|
Robert William Jacob Spitz "Bobby" of Hull, died March 1, 2020. Bobby adored his family and friends. He was an athlete. He was a captain amongst his teammates having played on varsity teams from freshman through senior year in football, hockey and baseball, earning thirteen varsity letters along the way. He knew all the ins and outs of each game and enjoyed teaching others. Bobby was also a passionate Boston sports fan. Bobby loved animals and he loved music, especially the Grateful Dead. One of Bobby's greatest loves was the ocean and working as a fisherman on the "McCafferey" and the "Donna Jean". Bobby was kind, loving, loyal, honest, and everyone's best friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Beloved son of Kurt and Patricia (McNamara) Spitz of Hull. Cherished brother of Katherine Spitz of Hull. Grandson of the late Robert and Elinor McNamara and William and Rosalie Spitz. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, the "Hull Kids", especially the Class of '13, his coaches and teammates and the local fishing community who supported him and loved him so much. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Funeral Mass will be Friday in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull at 10 a.m.. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, Bobby's family strongly encourages donations in his memory be made to Hull Boosters, PO Box 305, Hull, MA 02045. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020