Robert Sullivan, of Hingham, died March 25, 2019, at the age of 77. Robert worked in sales for S.S. Pierce & Co. in Boston, Food Enterprises in Canton and Friendly's Corp. He was an avid golfer. Beloved husband of the late Janet J. (Knowles) Sullivan, he was the loving father of Robert Sullivan of Hingham, Shawna M. O'Neil of Hull, and Brian J. Sullivan of Plymouth; proud grandfather of Amanda M. Bird and husband Ryan of Groveland, Chelsea A. O'Neil of Quincy, Thomas S. O'Neil of Hull, Garrett J. Sullivan of Hudson, N.H., Logan S. Lussier of Quincy; and great-grandson, Lucas R. Bird; brother of Joanne Knowles of Pocasset and the late Justin Sullivan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston, at 11 a.m. Burial in Old Calvary Cemetery, Boston. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary