Robert Thomas MacKenzie, age 93, of Weymouth and formerly of Hingham. Born August 19, 1925 to the late George and Beatrice MacKenzie of Hingham and Weymouth passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday July 14, 2019. Dearly loved and survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret MacKenzie (ONeil). Cherished by his 8 children; Ann MacKenzie and her husband Brad Thilow of Calif., Kit Clayton and her husband Bob of Colo., Bob MacKenzie and his wife Monica of Hingham, Janet Gransaull and her husband Paul of Pembroke, Susan Dupras and her husband Ray of Hingham, Tim MacKenzie and his wife Joanne Sanders of Hull, David MacKenzie of Weymouth and Carol Corbett of Hull. Bob was also survived by his 18 loving grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and two sisters Jane Scanlon and Jean Smith. He was predeceased by his brother Paul MacKenzie. A veteran of World War II, Bob enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on several aircraft carriers in the South Pacific and the Phillipines. Returning home, Bob began employment at the New England Electric Company, where he continued to work for 39 years. In furtherance of his career, Bob enrolled at Wentworth Institute, later completing his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering at Northeastern University. A man of varied interests, Bob enjoyed following the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. For many years he wintered in his favorite place, Fort Myers Florida, with his wife Margaret, spending much of his time socializing and playing golf, cribbage and bocce. An avid reader, Bob loved U.S. History and closely followed U.S., State and Local politics. He was a studied collector of political campaign memorabilia, amassing a trove of antique buttons, ribbons and posters. Bob was heavily involved volunteering his time as a town meeting member, Weymouth Democratic Town Committee, honorary member of the Pond Plain Improvement Association, life member of the Weymouth VFW, and a member of the American Legion Post #79. He was also a Weymouth Town Assessor for many years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Bob on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm.. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home on Friday morning at 9 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Weymouth. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 17, 2019