Robert T. McAlpine, 70, longtime Scituate resident passed away peacefully on the morning of July 2, 2020 after an illness. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to Margaret (Donovan) McAlpine. Devoted father of Jennifer DAndrea and her husband John of Rockland, Katie LaFleur and her husband Jason of Scituate and Brian McAlpine and his partner Julia of Maine. Cherished "Pa" of 3 grandchildren. Louis, Lorea and Sean. He was the eldest of 5 and survived by his siblings David McAlpine and his wife Jane of Norton, Paul McAlpine of Marshfield, Mark McAlpine and his partner Jodie of Weymouth and Melissa Lucia and her husband Keith of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in Brookline, MA, he was the loving son of the late Robert F. McAlpine and Janice (Leary) McAlpine. He was a graduate of Hingham High School and University of Miami. He went on to get a Masters Degree from Northeastern University and was a graduate of the Naval War College and National War College. He was an avid stamp collector and postal history enthusiast. Robert worked for many years as a civilian employee in several government agencies including the US Navy, Army and Airforce as well as the Dept. of Defense, Raytheon and the Mitre Corp. as an electrical engineer. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For online guestbook www. richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
