1/1
Robert T. McAlpine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert T. McAlpine, 70, longtime Scituate resident passed away peacefully on the morning of July 2, 2020 after an illness. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to Margaret (Donovan) McAlpine. Devoted father of Jennifer DAndrea and her husband John of Rockland, Katie LaFleur and her husband Jason of Scituate and Brian McAlpine and his partner Julia of Maine. Cherished "Pa" of 3 grandchildren. Louis, Lorea and Sean. He was the eldest of 5 and survived by his siblings David McAlpine and his wife Jane of Norton, Paul McAlpine of Marshfield, Mark McAlpine and his partner Jodie of Weymouth and Melissa Lucia and her husband Keith of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in Brookline, MA, he was the loving son of the late Robert F. McAlpine and Janice (Leary) McAlpine. He was a graduate of Hingham High School and University of Miami. He went on to get a Masters Degree from Northeastern University and was a graduate of the Naval War College and National War College. He was an avid stamp collector and postal history enthusiast. Robert worked for many years as a civilian employee in several government agencies including the US Navy, Army and Airforce as well as the Dept. of Defense, Raytheon and the Mitre Corp. as an electrical engineer. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For online guestbook www. richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved