Robert "Bob" Thomas Rowan, of Carver, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 16, 2019, at the age of 75, with his family by his side, after bravely enduring declining health for months. Bob was the third child of William and Mary Rowan. He was born in Boston and grew up in the Savin Hill neighborhood of Dorchester. Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at age 17. Upon his honorable discharge, he continued his formal education and advanced his career in the field of power engineering. He served as a leading member of the National Association of Power Engineers and ultimately retired from Cape Cod Hospital as the Facilities Engineer. Bob was lucky to have found Sue Ann to which he was happily married for nearly fifty years. Bob enjoyed vacations, including long car trips with no destination, reading his Kindle, coffee with his compatriots at Honey Dew Donuts, and walking his dog "Piggy". His family believes he is now enjoying an Orange Crush and some strawberry ice cream. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann (Shaughnessy); his children, Christine M. Rowan of Carver, Robert T. Rowan Jr. and his wife Emily of Northfield, Thomas E. Rowan and his partner Orlando Perdigon of East Rutherford, N.J.; granddaughters, Natalie and Sadie; and predeceased by his younger sister Patricia A. Greeley. Also survived by his brother William J. Rowan and his wife Jean Rowan of Taunton, John Rowan and his wife Susan of Holbrook, his brother-in-law Richard Greeley of Plymouth, sister-in-law Diane Williams of North Attleboro, and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Carver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019