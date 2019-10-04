Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
South Congregational Church
1075 Washington St.
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Andrews Obituary
Robert W. Andrews, age 89, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on October 2, 2019. Bob was a lifelong Weymouth resident. Mr. Andrews was a Korean War Navy veteran. Bob was a member of the Carpenters Union local 424 for 34 years. He was a mason of the Masonic Lodge A.F. and A.M. in Weymouth. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family , boating, fishing and woodworking. Beloved husband of Dorothy J. ( Duke) Andrews. Devoted father of John and his wife Denise of Plymouth, Gregory and his wife Susan of Weymouth, Dorothy R. Ansaldi and her husband Richard of Norwell and the late Ronald R. Andrews. Father-in-law of Sheila Andrews. Beloved brother of Joanne Bouyea of Hudson Falls, N.Y. Loving grandpa to Brittany, Sabrina, Wesley, Joshua, Drew, Madison, and Jacob. Visiting hours at the Clancy - Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Monday, October 7, from 6 until 9 p.m. Funeral service at South Congregational Church, 1075 Washington St., Braintree on Tuesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now