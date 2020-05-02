|
Robert W. Conrad, age 71, of Brockton, formerly of Randolph, passed away on April 28, 2020, as a result of Covid-19. Robert was the son of the late Roy A. and Byra Conrad, and brother of the late Roy Conrad. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Durand and her husband Dave of Abington, his brother, Richard Conrad and his wife Marie, and his sister-in-law, Helen Conrad, all of Randolph. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. In his younger years, Robert loved to dance, socialize, travel, bowl and dress colorfully. He will be missed. Burial will be at Central Cemetery and due to the current health crisis will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to any Covid-19 related charity or food bank fund. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020