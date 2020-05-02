Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Central Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Conrad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Conrad Obituary
Robert W. Conrad, age 71, of Brockton, formerly of Randolph, passed away on April 28, 2020, as a result of Covid-19. Robert was the son of the late Roy A. and Byra Conrad, and brother of the late Roy Conrad. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Durand and her husband Dave of Abington, his brother, Richard Conrad and his wife Marie, and his sister-in-law, Helen Conrad, all of Randolph. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. In his younger years, Robert loved to dance, socialize, travel, bowl and dress colorfully. He will be missed. Burial will be at Central Cemetery and due to the current health crisis will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to any Covid-19 related charity or food bank fund. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -