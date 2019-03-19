|
|
Robert W. Dunn, 94, of Duxbury, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Cardigan Nursing Home in Scituate. Mr. Dunn was a graduate of Holy Cross College and Boston University. He was a World War II veteran serving as a Sergeant in the Army Air Corp as an Aerial Engineer in the South Pacific. Mr. Dunn moved to Duxbury from Rockland in 1986. Mr. Dunn served the Town of Rockland as School Principal for many years at Memorial Park then Mackinlay and Esten. He is survived by his wife, Catherine E. (Murrill); daughter, Patricia Garnet and Paul Kadlick of Marshfield; two sons, Robert Dunn Jr. and wife Jean Onbashian Dunn of Marshfield and Joseph Dunn of Duxbury; along with 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Calling hour is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Sullivan Funeral Home in Rockland with a funeral Mass celebrated at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Rockland. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Rockland Educational Foundation, rocklandeducationfoundation.org. For directions and to sign Mr. Dunn's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019