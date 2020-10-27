Roberta A. Pecinovsky passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, she has been a resident of Scituate since 1975. Dear daughter of the late Clarence and Elda Zeigler. Beloved wife of 27 years to the late Charles Pecinovsky. Devoted mother of David Pecinovsky and his fiancee Eileen Babineau of Plymouth, Karen Lakis and her husband Greg of VT, and Susan Pecinovsky of Scituate. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Pecinovsky, Andrew Pecinovsky, Michelle O'Brien, Samantha Pecinovsky, Maggie Lakis, Laura Murphy; and great grandmother of Ella Murphy, Oliver Murphy and Waylon O'Brien. Roberta was a graduate of The University of Northern Iowa earning a teaching certificate. She worked for Talbots from 1976 until her retirement in 1996. Roberta's most enjoyment came from spending time and traveling with family and friends. An avid reader, she also was a volunteer at the Scituate Public Library. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Friends of Scituate Public Library, 85 Branch St., Scituate. Services are private. For on line condolences please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
