Roberta (Gelas) Piskule, age 66, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Roberta was a teacher for several schools on the south shore for 30 years. She loved animals and was an active supporter of ASPCA. Roberta is survived by her husband, James Piskule IV of Ayer, her 4 children, Anne Archibald and her husband Michael of Weymouth, James Piskule V and his wife, Maureen of Attleboro, Robert Piskule and his wife, Olga of Pawtucket, RI and Mary Piskule of Rockland. She also leaves her sisters, Anne Gelas of Kingston, Marcia Pitts of Grenada Hills, CA and Laura Raymond of Hanover. Roberta loves and lived for her grandchildren, James Piskule VI, Leo Edward Marius Piskule and Mark Alexander Piskule. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Roberta on Monday, April 1 from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to a funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in in Roberta's memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701, www.lung.org. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary