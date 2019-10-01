|
Rodney B. Rumble of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Weymouth, Mass., died September 25, 2019, at the age of 81. Rodney served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and was a graduate of Northeastern University. For 42 years, he performed his duties honorably with the Weymouth Police Department and retired as Chief of Police in 2004. He was proud to be a public servant and humble in his accomplishments. He was the beloved husband of Cheryle (Taft) Rumble; loving father of Jill Milanes of Hyde Park, Mass.; and stepchildren, Scott Chase and his wife Andrea of Amesbury, Mass., Nicole Crocker and husband Paul of Rockland, Mass., Adam Chase and wife Melissa of Woodbury, Minn., and Andrew Chase of Plymouth, Mass.; brother of Patricia McDaniels of New London, N.C., and the late Thelma Pickett and Russell Rumble; devoted grandfather of Jonas, Catherine, Haley, Allison, Timothy, Patrick, Stephen, Griffin, Arthur and Philip. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rodney's family also remembers in a special way their little angels in Heaven. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, Mass. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Nativity, 8 Nevin Road, South Weymouth. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Rodney may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 1309 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019