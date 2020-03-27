Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guerry Funeral Home In Lake City - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Herdegen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger H. Herdegen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger H. Herdegen Obituary
Roger Henry Herdegen, 77, of Lake City, Fla., died Dec. 27, 2019, at Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City, Fla. Born in Weymouth, Mass., and graduated from Rockland High School, Class of 1961, he was an aircraft painter for Aero and TIMCO, Inc., in Lake City for 37 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. and Dagmar (Jacobson) Herdegen, a brother, Richard A. Herdegen, and half brother, Norman Herdegen. He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Herdegen of Lake City, Fla.; his daughter, Donna L. (Robert) Seavey of Dayton Beach, Fla.; his son, Roger A. (Tara) Herdegen of Lake City, Fla.; stepdaughter, Tina (Jessie) Johnson of Lake City, Fla.; stepson, Donald (Christina) Blume of Elizabeth, W.Va.; three sisters, Donna (James) Wagner of Wescosville, Pa., Ann (Donald) Jarvinen of Duxbury, Mass., Linda (Wayne) Richards of Hanover, Mass.; and sister-in-law, Diane (Richard) Herdegen of Lewisville, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held Dec. 31, 2019, at Parkview Baptist Church. Interment in Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Guerry Funeral Home in Lake City, Fla., was in charge of services.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -