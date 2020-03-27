|
Roger Henry Herdegen, 77, of Lake City, Fla., died Dec. 27, 2019, at Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City, Fla. Born in Weymouth, Mass., and graduated from Rockland High School, Class of 1961, he was an aircraft painter for Aero and TIMCO, Inc., in Lake City for 37 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. and Dagmar (Jacobson) Herdegen, a brother, Richard A. Herdegen, and half brother, Norman Herdegen. He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Herdegen of Lake City, Fla.; his daughter, Donna L. (Robert) Seavey of Dayton Beach, Fla.; his son, Roger A. (Tara) Herdegen of Lake City, Fla.; stepdaughter, Tina (Jessie) Johnson of Lake City, Fla.; stepson, Donald (Christina) Blume of Elizabeth, W.Va.; three sisters, Donna (James) Wagner of Wescosville, Pa., Ann (Donald) Jarvinen of Duxbury, Mass., Linda (Wayne) Richards of Hanover, Mass.; and sister-in-law, Diane (Richard) Herdegen of Lewisville, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held Dec. 31, 2019, at Parkview Baptist Church. Interment in Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Guerry Funeral Home in Lake City, Fla., was in charge of services.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2020