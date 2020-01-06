Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
View Map
Roger H. Killelea, 76, of Carver, Mass., passed away on January 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary (D'Entremont) Killelea, the love of his life for over 30 years. Roger was the the loving father of Lisa Tobin and her husband Brian, Roger P. Killelea and his wife Jennifer, and Michael Killelea and his wife Camille Adams. Roger was the devoted grandfather of Shannon Fuller, Colin Killelea and Caleb Tobin. He was the son of the late Peter J. and Anna M. Killelea. He is survived by his sisters Anna M. "Nancy" Killelea of Carver, and Susan M. Killelea of Carver. Roger was predeceased by his brother, John R. "Jack" Killelea of Belmont, Calif. and Peter J. Killelea of Naples, Fla. He will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting hours will be Saturday, January 11, at Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Rte. 58 Carver from 2 - 4 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 6, 2020
