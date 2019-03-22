Home

Roger Joseph Twyman, of Scituate, age 85, died peacefully in his home on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous, 12 year battle against Lewey Body Dementia. Born in Sanford, Maine, on October 9, 1933 to Guy and Leonie Twyman, he lived in Scituate. Mass. for 51 years. He is a Korean War veteran, and a 1959 graduate of Boston College. Roger worked for The US Office of Personnel Management for 27 years, and by the end of his career was the Director of the New England Regional Training Center. Roger is survived by his wife, Sheila of Scituate, daughters Pamela Twyman and Frances Mahoney of Scituate, son Edward Twyman of Carver and his partner Teresa Ricard; son Peter Twyman of Manhattan and his partner Jeffrey Colvin; his sister Jeanne d'Arc Bouthillier of Stafford Springs, Conn; his grandchildren Shauna and her husband Kyle Arnold; Carey Twyman; Bryanna, Emily and Nick Drew; and many nieces and nephews. The Twyman family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and aides from Cranberry Hospice in Plymouth, and the many caregivers who took such loving, gentle care of Roger for the last two years. Visiting hours at Richardson Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate from 4 - 8 p.m. Friday, March 22,. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, MA by mail: Philanthropy Office Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital | Plymouth 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
