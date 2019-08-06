|
|
ROCKLAND - Roger Mackey of Rockland died peacefully at South Shore Hospital on July 17, 2019, surrounded by family.
Roger always lived life his own way. He loved working and playing in the ocean. He lived around the ocean his whole life, including Houghs Neck (Quincy), where he grew up and began to raise his family. He also lived in Hull, Wellfleet, on Oldham Pond in Pembroke, Norwell and Rockland.
Roger invented a biological filtration system for commercial use in the lobster industry.
His business was installing this system for both wholesale and retail businesses locally and nationwide. He was considered a technical genius when it came to computers.
He was also a lover of exotic birds and fish and had an outstanding knowledge of botany.
He is survived by his son, Alan Mackey and Alan's partner Lillian Luis of Wellesley; siblings, Carolyn Grindle of Bradford, N.H., Charles and Janice Mackey of Boca Raton, Fla., Kathleen and Salvatore Spataro of Norwell, Mary and Steve Ottani of Sandwich, Yvonne McCormick of Bradford, N.H.; and his sister-in-law, Jill Anderson Mackey of Minnesota.
Roger was predeceased by his parents, Henriette (Farrell) and James Everett Mackey; three brothers, James, Richard, Brian Douglas; and brother-in-law, Daniel McCormick.
Roger will be dearly missed by his son, remaining siblings, in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
He requested no services be held, although those wishing to honor him or his family may donate to one of the following, Friendship Home, 458 Main Street, Norwell, MA 02061, or Peer Recovery, 51 Cole Pkwy., Scituate, MA 02066.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 6, 2019