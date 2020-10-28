Roger Pope Johnston, Sr., of Florida, a former longtime Quincy resident, passed away peacefully, August 19, 2020. He was 64. He was the brother of Thomas J. McCarthy, David W. Johnston, Jr., Jeffrey R. Johnston, Heidi L. Hooper, and the late Maureen M. Shephard, Leonard E. Johnston and Deborah A. Johnston-Palluccio. He is survived by three children, Roger Pope Johnston, Jr., Kellie Ann Johnston-Melchin and Katie Marie Johnston; two grandchildren, Owen and Meredith. Roger lived in Quincy for many years before moving to Florida in 2019. He enjoyed time with his children, carnivals, Nantasket Beach, family gatherings, and the occasional side hustle. Roger lived in many states, but always wanted to go to Florida. Roger was a Marine, a Greyhound Food Manager and a Cablevision Technician. He was also a driver for Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He will be sadly missed. His services will be held privately.



