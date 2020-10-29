1/
Roger P. Johnston Sr.
Roger Pope Johnston, Sr., of Florida, a former longtime Quincy resident, passed away peacefully August 19, 2020. He was 64 years old. Beloved son of the late David W. and Priscilla (Pope) Johnston. He was the brother of Thomas J. McCarthy of Houston, TX, David W. Johnston, Jr. of Portland, ME, Jeffrey R. Johnston of Whitman, Heidi L. Hooper of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and the late Maureen M. Shephard of Carver, Leonard E. Johnston of Leesburg, VA and Deborah A. Johnston-Palluccio of Plymouth. He is survived by his three children, Roger Pope Johnston, Jr. and his wife Amy of Randolph, Kellie Ann Melchin (Johnston) and her husband Matthew of Pembroke, and Katie Marie Johnston of East Bradenton, FL. He is also survived by two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Roger lived in Quincy for many years before moving to Florida in 2019. He received his undergraduate degree at the University Massachusetts at Boston. He enjoyed time with his children, movies, carnivals, Nantasket Beach and family gatherings. Roger was a Marine, a Greyhound Food Manager, and a Cablevision Technician. He was also a driver for Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He will be sadly missed. His services will be held privately. Donations in Rogers memory can be made to Hope for the Warriors charity (support.hopeforthewarriors.org).

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2020.
3 entries
October 29, 2020
rip brother
greg ienello
Friend
October 28, 2020
My thoughts are with you. RIP
Sandra Bevans Hynes
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
Roger you were part of our family for many years you will be greatly missed.
Lynda Hanly
Family
