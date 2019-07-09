|
|
Roger W. Ames of Marshfield passed away on July 6, 2019, at the age of 77. Roger leaves his life partner, Karen Hatch; his brother, Charles Ames and his wife Patricia; and many friends. Roger was a lifelong resident of Marshfield and was a graduate of Marshfield High School, Class of 1960. He had a long career at Lorusso-Bristol Stone up until his retirement. Some of his many interests included his beloved garden and meeting up with friends. Visiting hours on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. will conclude with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Friday, July 12, at 9:15 a.m. for burial with military honors in Couch Cemetery, Marshfield, at 9:30 a.m. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 9, 2019