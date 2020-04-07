|
Roland R. Perreault, of Boston, passed away April 4, 2020, with the love of his life Sherry by his side. Roland adored his partner Sherry since they met in 1981. He was an avid fisherman and loved participating in the Martha's Vineyard Bass and Bluefish Derby with Sherry for 35 years and boating on the Cape Cod canal. He owned his own heating and boiler company and retired in 1988. Roland was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and served 4 years on the USS Independence and USS Wasp. He was very generous and thoughtful, leaving love notes to Sherry every day. Roland had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was the best friend and partner of 39 years to Sherry Mele of Boston; loving father of Cheryl O'Driscoll of Walpole and Tammy Sheehan of West Roxbury; loving brother of Laura Foley of Norwood. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be private. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roland may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 7, 2020