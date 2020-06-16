Rolf E. Egon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rolf's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rolf E. Egon, age 83, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully, on June 12, 2020. He was born October 4, 1936. He was raised in Weymouth and went to Weymouth High School. Upon graduating Rolf went on to serve in the U.S. Army for 3 years, of which was in Okinawa and 5 years in the reserves. After an honorable discharge, He attended the IBM School and worked in communications for Western Union Kendall and Polyken Technologies. Rolf was extremely interested in astronomy and was the past president of the South Shore Astronomical Society in Norwell. He taught Quincy High, Weymouth North and Whitman Hanson High Schools in the evenings. He and his wife would go up to Stellafane in Springfield, Vermont to view the skies with other campers. Rolf was the son of the late Knut and Lilly C. (Berggren) Egon and predeceased by his brother Lars Egon. He is survived by his wife Lois (Peterson); daughter Kristen and her husband Shawn Conway; grandson James A. Bennette and wife Heather (Welch); great-grandson James C.; along with many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation for Rolf on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5-6 p.m., in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth, MA. A funeral service will be held for Rolf at the funeral home at 6 p.m., immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com for directions or online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved