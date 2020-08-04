Ronald A. Carey, 62, of Halifax, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on July 28, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Ronald was born in Quincy, to Eleanor (Gove) Carey and Frederick Carey on November 2, 1957. He attended school in Halifax and graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School in Pembroke. He married Eileen (Pinkham) Carey on December 22, 2008, in Halifax. He was a veteran and served in the Army. He enjoyed hunting and had a true passion for fishing. Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor (Gove) Carey; father, Frederick Carey; his stepmother, Jane Carey and sister-in-law Debbie Halley Carey. Ronald is survived by wife, Eileen Carey of Halifax; son, Brandon Carey, daughter, Megan Carey, both in South Carolina; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Lydia Carey of Plymouth, David Carey of Plymouth, Warren Carey of Taunton, Norman and Wanda Harbinson of Kingston; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Phil Bodio of North Port, FL; sisters-in-law, Carolyn and the late Phillip Kurkowski of Peabody, Janet and Richard Penney of Lynn; granddaughter, Bryleigh Carey of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life event will be scheduled for a later date.



