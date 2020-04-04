|
Ronald A. Gacicia passed away April 1, 2020. Ron loved life and wasn't afraid to die because "dying is just part of life" He got great pleasure from cooking and feeding people but also joy in instructing others on how they should cook. Even when he was no longer eating much, he was giving out ideas on how much garlic to add to dishes or what toppings should go on pizza. He lived in Paris for a year and loved to tell tales of it to his family, friends or anyone who would listen, starting with "when I lived in Paris". Ron and Karen traveled extensively around the world and in the U.S., always seeking a new adventure. Never at a loss for words, Ron would debate and analyze any topic. He could give advice to anyone on any topic even when not asked. Born in Dorchester, he lived in Quincy through his early school years. He was a graduate of Bentley College and NYU graduate school and worked many years as a CPA. Predeceased by his parents, Clare Batchelder and Samuel Gacicia, he is survived by his brother, Robert Gacicia of Weymouth and Raleigh, N.C; and by his wife, Karen, his "angel from Heaven". He was also survived by a large extended family and many friends. Ron will be interred at Mt. Auburn Cemetery and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date when it is once again safe to meet. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, 02118.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020