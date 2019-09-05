Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. Giles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald C. Giles Obituary
Ronald C. Giles, 75, of Hanover, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved husband to Darlene Giles, devoted father of Scott Giles of Newton, Amanda Giles of Colorado, Zack Giles of Hull, Austin Giles of Easton, step daughters Julie Marcotte and Michelle Towlson, and his two grandsons Scott and Stephen Giles. He is also survived by a sister, Joyce Reynolds of Marco Island, Fla. and a brother, Wes H. Giles of Virginia. Memorial visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, on Sunday September 8, from 2 - 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 125 So. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For directions and to sign Ronald's online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now